FRANKFURT Jan 20 Rhoen Klinikum appointed Stephan Holzinger as its chief executive on Friday for a five-year term from Feb. 1.

Holzinger will be responsible for corporate strategy, group IT, internal audit, corporate communications and compliance, the German cooperation of hospitals and clinics said in a statement.

Current Chief Executive Martin Siebert will stay on at the company and in future be responsible for materials logistics, legal and human resources, Rhoen said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Susan Thomas)