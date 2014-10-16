BRIEF-Abivax FY net loss narrows to 14.3 million euros
* FY total operating revenue 0.2 million euros versus 0.2 million euros year ago
FRANKFURT Oct 16 Rhoen Klinikum said its supervisory board chairman and founder Eugen Muench sold shares in the German hospitals chain for 106.4 million euros ($136 million).
It added that Muench's wife Ingeborg sold shares for 83.4 million euros.
The transactions reduce the combined Rhoen stake held by Muench and his wife to about 7 percent from 12.5 percent previously.
Rhoen previously launched a 1.7-billion-euro share buy-back program to return some of the proceeds from a sale of hospitals to Fresenius to shareholders.
(1 US dollar = 0.7838 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* rti Surgical, Inc. and Krensavage Partners, LP reach settlement agreement
WASHINGTON, March 15 A large group of conservative U.S. lawmakers are close to approving proposed healthcare legislation, their leader said on Wednesday, after they were told to be hopeful that some changes they sought in the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled would be made in the bill.