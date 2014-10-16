* Sale reduces combined stake to 7 pct from 12.5 pct
previously
* Buyback scheme could allows rival shareholders to boost
stakes
(Adds possible implication of share sale, background on
strategy and co-shareholders)
FRANKFURT Oct 16 Rhoen Klinikum said
its founder and supervisory board chairman Eugen Muench and his
wife had reduced their stake in the company by about 5.5 percent
in a buyback scheme, a move which could lead to Muench losing
control of the firm.
Muench, who initiated the sale of about two thirds of
Rhoen's assets for 3 billion euros to Fresenius in
sold a 106.4 million euro stake and his wife Ingeborg sold
shares for 83.4 million euros, regulatory filings showed.
The transactions reduce their combined Rhoen stake to about
7 percent from around 12.5 percent previously.
Rhoen, which runs specialist clinics and university teaching
hospitals, is currently buying back 47 percent of its shares in
a 1.7-billion-euro share buy-back program to return some of the
proceeds from the sale of hospitals to Fresenius to
shareholders.
If the group's two other major shareholders, medical
supplies maker B. Braun and rival hospital chain Asklepios hold
on to their shares they could roughly double their stakes of
currently 15.1 percent and 5 percent, respectively, provided
other shareholders sell to the full extent of the proposed
buyback scheme.
That could put them in a position to vote Muench out of his
role as chairman at the annual shareholder meeting next year.
A spokeswoman at B. Braun and a spokesman at Asklepios
declined to comment.
B. Braun and Asklepios in 2012 torpedoed Rhoen's attempted
tie-up with healthcare group Fresenius, buying enough Rhoen
shares between them to have a blocking minority, because they
feared the emergence of a dominant player in the German
hospitals market.
Fresenius and Muench eventually circumvented the
shareholders' opposition by arranging a deal over 3 billion
euros worth of hospitals.
(1 US dollar = 0.7838 euro)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and
Elaine Hardcastle)