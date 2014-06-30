FRANKFURT, June 30 Germany's Fresenius said it has sold the 5 percent stake in Rhoen-Klinikum that it acquired in 2012 as part of its takeover bid for the German hospitals chain.

"Berenberg has acquired the approximately 6.9 million shares with the aim of placing them with institutional investors," Fresenius said in a statement on Monday, adding that the parties to the transaction had agreed not to disclose financial details. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)