FRANKFURT, April 10 German hospitals operator
Rhoen-Klinikum, which has sold about two thirds of its
assets to peer Fresenius, is looking for takeover
targets to focus on larger hospital complexes.
"We are interested in specialist clinics and large
hospitals," Chief Financial Officer Jens-Peter Neumann was
quoted as saying by daily Handelsblatt on Thursday.
Rhoen this year wrapped up the sale of 40 hospitals and 13
outpatient facilities to Fresenius for 3 billion euros ($4.15
billion), holding on mainly to larger clinics such as university
teaching hospital Giessen-Marburg.
Rhoen-Klinikum has said it earmarked up to 1.9 billion euros
of the proceeds for distribution to shareholders.
($1 = 0.7234 Euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)