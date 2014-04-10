FRANKFURT, April 10 German hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum, which has sold about two thirds of its assets to peer Fresenius, is looking for takeover targets to focus on larger hospital complexes.

"We are interested in specialist clinics and large hospitals," Chief Financial Officer Jens-Peter Neumann was quoted as saying by daily Handelsblatt on Thursday.

Rhoen this year wrapped up the sale of 40 hospitals and 13 outpatient facilities to Fresenius for 3 billion euros ($4.15 billion), holding on mainly to larger clinics such as university teaching hospital Giessen-Marburg.

Rhoen-Klinikum has said it earmarked up to 1.9 billion euros of the proceeds for distribution to shareholders. ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)