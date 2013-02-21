FRANKFURT Feb 21 German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum issued a profit outlook for 2013 below analyst expectations, following two profit warnings last year.

The group, which Fresenius unsuccessfully tried to take over last year, said it expects about 325 million euros ($435 million) in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) this year and net profit of 110 million euros.

Analyst had expected 343 million euros and 134 million for EBITDA and net income, respectively.

EBITDA for 2012 fell 14 percent to 292 million, slightly less than the 294 million expected and broadly in line with the company's guidance.

Rhoen is struggling to fix problems at Giessen-Marburg, Germany's only privately owned university teaching hospital, and recently struck a restructuring deal with a regional government. It had to cut its full-year outlook twice last year because of wage hikes and losses there.

($1 = 0.7479 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)