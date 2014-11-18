FRANKFURT Nov 18 Rhoen-Klinikum AG
said its offer to buy back shares was accepted by investors
representing 46.8 percent of its capital, getting close to the
47.6 percent it had targeted.
Rhoen, which runs specialist clinics and university teaching
hospitals, last month launched an offer to buy back own shares
for a total of 1.7 billion euros ($2.13 billion) to return some
of the proceeds from the sale of most of its hospitals to
Fresenius SE to shareholders.
The offer had expired last Friday at midnight.
(1 US dollar = 0.7983 euro)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)