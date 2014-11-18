FRANKFURT Nov 18 Rhoen-Klinikum AG said its offer to buy back shares was accepted by investors representing 46.8 percent of its capital, getting close to the 47.6 percent it had targeted.

Rhoen, which runs specialist clinics and university teaching hospitals, last month launched an offer to buy back own shares for a total of 1.7 billion euros ($2.13 billion) to return some of the proceeds from the sale of most of its hospitals to Fresenius SE to shareholders.

The offer had expired last Friday at midnight. (1 US dollar = 0.7983 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)