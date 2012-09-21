* Sana stake in Rhoen just under 10 percent - sources

* Talks between Rhoen, Sana at early stage - sources

* Sana, owners may pay 17-18 euros per Rhoen share - report

* Rhoen founder says not in talks with Sana (Adds detail from report, background)

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 German hospital operator Sana-Kliniken is looking to raise its stake in Rhoen-Klinikum , two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, gearing up for what could result in a takeover.

The owners of Sana, which has a stake of just under 10 percent in Rhoen, have been talking to hedge funds which hold Rhoen shares, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The move came less than three weeks after German healthcare group Fresenius dropped plans for a 3.1 billion euro ($4.0 billion) takeover of Rhoen after other companies bought blocking stakes.

Manager magazin, citing financial sources, reported on Friday that Sana - owned by 31 private health insurers, with Allianz, DKV and Signal being the biggest stakeholders - was working on a takeover offer for Rhoen.

It said Sana and its shareholders could pay 17-18 euros per Rhoen share, lower than the 22.50 euros offered by Fresenius. Rhoen shares were up 5.5 percent at 15.40 euros at 1208 GMT.

One of the sources said talks between the owners of Sana and Rhoen were at an early stage. Under a potential deal, Sana could transfer its hospital portfolio into Rhoen and become the major shareholder subsequently, the sources said.

A Sana spokeswoman said the group saw itself as an active player in the hospital sector's consolidation.

A spokesman for Eugen Muench, Rhoen's founder and supervisory board chairman, said he was unaware of Sana buying further shares. "He is not in talks with Sana or its owners," the spokesman said.

Rhoen has been the subject of a takeover battle since April, when Fresenius announced its interest.

The bid was thwarted in June when rival hospital operator Asklepios revealed it had acquired more than 5 percent of Rhoen.

It subsequently emerged that medical equipment supplier B. Braun, fearing the loss of Rhoen as a client, had also bought a 5 percent stake.

Under rules introduced by Muench to protect Rhoen from hostile takeovers, Fresenius needed more than 90 percent of shareholders to accept the deal.

Had the deal gone through, Fresenius would have folded smaller rival Rhoen into its own hospitals unit Helios, creating a dominant private-sector hospital chain in Germany with about 6 billion euros annual sales.

After Fresenius decided against another takeover attempt earlier this month, Rhoen expressed its regret, saying it thought merging two large private clinic operators was a logical step. ($1 = 0.7721 euro)