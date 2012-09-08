BRIEF-KKR to acquire Travelopia from TUI
* KKR & Co LP - agreed to acquire Travelopia from TUI AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Rhoen-Klinikum Chief Executive Wolfgang Pfoehler does not believe shareholders will hinder further strategic steps after its takeover by rival Fresenius failed, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Saturday.
"I do not believe that our new shareholders will pursue a policy of blocking," Pfoehler told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview.
Rhoen and Fresenius were prevented from striking a deal after rival healthcare companies Asklepios and B. Braun bought large enough stakes in Rhoen to sabotage a takeover.
Asklepios had viewed a Fresenius Rhoen combination as a threat to its own growth strategy, a source told Reuters.
Pfoehler said he still considers it strategically logical for two large private clinic operators to merge.
* KKR & Co LP - agreed to acquire Travelopia from TUI AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)