FRANKFURT May 14 German hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum confirmed its 2015 outlook but stopped short of giving a prediction for this year as it is regrouping after the sale of about two-thirds of its hospitals.

Rhoen this year wrapped up the sale of 40 hospitals and 13 outpatient facilities to healthcare group Fresenius for 3 billion euros ($4.11 billion).

The company confirmed its 2015 outlook for revenues of 1.06-1.12 billion euros and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 145-155 million euros.

Next year will be Rhoen-Klinikum's first full financial year under the new corporate structure.

