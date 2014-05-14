BRIEF-Huons Global appoints Kim Wan Seop as co-CEO
* Says previous CEO of the co Yoon Sung Tae began to serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 17
FRANKFURT May 14 German hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum confirmed its 2015 outlook but stopped short of giving a prediction for this year as it is regrouping after the sale of about two-thirds of its hospitals.
Rhoen this year wrapped up the sale of 40 hospitals and 13 outpatient facilities to healthcare group Fresenius for 3 billion euros ($4.11 billion).
The company confirmed its 2015 outlook for revenues of 1.06-1.12 billion euros and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 145-155 million euros.
Next year will be Rhoen-Klinikum's first full financial year under the new corporate structure.
($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Says Lee Yeong Wuk resigned as co-CEO of DongKook Pharmaceutical
AMSTERDAM, March 17 After fending off nationalist Geert Wilders at Monday's election, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte must patch together a stable coalition that reflects the rise of fringe parties that made huge gains on the left and right.