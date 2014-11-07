FRANKFURT Nov 7 Rhoen-Klinikum
reported on Friday its quarterly operating profit dropped by
almost half after the German hospitals chain sold most of its
facilities to Fresenius SE.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) came to 36.1 million euros ($446.9 million) in the
third quarter through September, compared with a year-earlier
figure of 71.4 million.
It said it would not provide any forecasts for 2014 earnings
due to the effects of its structural overhaul, but it affirmed
its 2015 guidance for revenues of 1.06-1.12 billion euros and
EBITDA of 145-155 million.
($1 = 0.8078 euro)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)