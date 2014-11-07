FRANKFURT Nov 7 Rhoen-Klinikum reported on Friday its quarterly operating profit dropped by almost half after the German hospitals chain sold most of its facilities to Fresenius SE.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came to 36.1 million euros ($446.9 million) in the third quarter through September, compared with a year-earlier figure of 71.4 million.

It said it would not provide any forecasts for 2014 earnings due to the effects of its structural overhaul, but it affirmed its 2015 guidance for revenues of 1.06-1.12 billion euros and EBITDA of 145-155 million.

($1 = 0.8078 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)