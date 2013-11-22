* B. Braun confirms filed lawsuit to halt hospitals deal

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 Talks have broken down between German hospitals chain Rhoen-Klinikum and its shareholders B. Braun Melsungen AG and Asklepios in a row over the sale of hospitals accounting for about two-thirds of its revenues.

"Currently, no further talks are planned," a spokesman for Rhoen Chairman Eugen Muench said on Friday.

Rhoen has been at odds with B. Braun and Asklepios for more than a year over Rhoen's attempts to do a deal with healthcare group Fresenius SE.

Fresenius had tried to take over Rhoen last year but failed after B. Braun and Asklepios blocked it. In September of this year, Fresenius agreed to buy about two-thirds of Rhoen's assets for 3.07 billion euros ($4.1 billion).

B. Braun competes with Fresenius in hospital equipment such as intravenous and tube-feeding supplies and was concerned it would lose Rhoen as a major client should Fresenius buy it.

The company, owned by the family of Ludwig Georg Braun, confirmed on Friday it had filed a lawsuit requesting a German court halt the deal.

The move comes as a surprise after Fresenius and B. Braun told Reuters earlier this week that four-way talks involving Rhoen, Fresenius and the two dissident shareholders were under way to settle the dispute.

B. Braun said it was filing the suit "also to maintain competition in the hospital market".

Analyst Konrad Lieder at brokerage Equinet said he saw little chance of success for B. Braun's lawsuit. "And one may wonder which damages they would claim, as Rhoen's share price has increased and patients and employees should be better off."

Shares in Rhoen fell 2.7 percent to 20.58 euros by 0824 GMT against a 0.4 percent gain by Germany's mid-cap stock index . Fresenius was down 0.4 percent at 99.12 euros.

($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)