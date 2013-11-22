BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital reports 6.1 pct stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
FRANKFURT Nov 22 Talks have broken down between German hospitals chain Rhoen-Klinikum and its shareholders B. Braun Melsungen AG and Asklepios in a row over the sale of hospitals to Fresenius SE.
"Currently, no further talks are planned," a spokesman for Rhoen Chairman Eugen Muench said on Friday.
B. Braun confirmed on Friday it had filed a lawsuit requesting that a German court halt the planned sale of the hospitals. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* CME Group Inc says a total open interest of 123.1 million contracts on march 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, March 10 Italian toll road operator Atlantia expects to receive binding offers for a minority stake in its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) by mid-April, its CEO said on Friday.