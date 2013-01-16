FRANKFURT Jan 16 German hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum aims to return to earnings growth this year by reviving stalled restructuring measures, its new chief executive told a magazine on Wednesday.

"We will generate higher revenues and earnings this year than in the previous 12 months," CEO Martin Siebert told monthly Manager Magazin.

The group previously said it expects to post net income of about 95 million euros ($127 million) in 2012, down from 161 million a year earlier, hurt by delayed restructuring measures at University Hospital Giessen and Marburg and by higher wages.

Fresenius failed to take over Rhoen last year.

($1 = 0.7492 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Holmes)