FRANKFURT Nov 7 German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum has named executive board member Martin Siebert as its new CEO.

The position became available when current CEO Wolfgang Pfoehler said he would step down at the end of the year after he was effectively sidelined by the German hospital chain's chairman in a takeover bid by Fresenius that ultimately failed.

Reuters had reported the expected appointment last week. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)