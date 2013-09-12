FRANKFURT, Sept 13 German diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE's hospital unit Helios will buy 43 hospitals from Rhoen-Klinikum AG for 3.07 billion euros ($4.1 billion), the companies said on Friday.

Fresenius said the purchase price would be entirely debt financed and that the company would not assume any of Rhoen's debt.

The transaction would make Fresenius Helios the largest private hospital operator in Europe and the two companies would cooperate in a hospital network that would include Rhoen's remaining hospitals, Fresenius said in a statement.

Rhoen said separately that it planned to pay a special dividend of up to 13.80 euros per share, funded by transaction proceeds, on top of its regular dividend, and was also mulling buying back its own shares. ($1 = 0.7514 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Bernard Orr)