(Corrects to show Q1 profit 5-9 mln euros weaker than internal targets, rather than Q1 profit to be around 5-9 mln euros)

FRANKFURT, APRIL 12 - FRANKFURT, April 12 (Reuters) - Rhön-Klinikum : * Says net consolidated profit for q1-2012 was roughly EUR 5 million to EUR 9 million weaker than internal targets * Says Q1 profit weaker profits due to deferrals, says revenue and earnings FY targets confirmed