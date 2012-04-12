BRIEF-Mologen appoints Matthias Baumann new Chief Medical Officer
* Matthias Baumann MD appointed as new Chief Medical Officer, as of on May 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(Corrects to show Q1 profit 5-9 mln euros weaker than internal targets, rather than Q1 profit to be around 5-9 mln euros)
FRANKFURT, APRIL 12 - FRANKFURT, April 12 (Reuters) - Rhön-Klinikum : * Says net consolidated profit for q1-2012 was roughly EUR 5 million to EUR 9 million weaker than internal targets * Says Q1 profit weaker profits due to deferrals, says revenue and earnings FY targets confirmed
* Claudio Carini has been appointed as an advisor, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Said on Friday that its Q4 revenue was 1.5 million zlotys ($371,361) versus 3.6 million zlotys a year ago