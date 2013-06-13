FRANKFURT, June 13 Rhoen-Klinkum on Thursday said it had been notified by shareholder B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG that the latter would legally challenge a vote at its annual general meeting to remove a barrier against takeover approaches.

Rhoen owners late on Wednesday unexpectedly voted to scrap a requirement for shareholders holding 90 percent of its capital to approve major strategic decisions, which could put the German hospital operator back onto Fresenius's shopping list.

"Due to the announcement of legal action against the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting, the management board has not yet filed the amendment to the articles of association with the commercial register in order to further assess the situation," Rhoen said. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)