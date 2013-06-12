BRIEF-Atrion on Feb. 28, Co entered into credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as lender
FRANKFURT, June 12 Rhoen-Klinikum's owners unexpectedly voted to scrap a requirement for shareholders holding 90 percent of its capital to approve a sale of the company.
A proposal by Swedish pension firm Alecta at the German hospital operator's annual general meeting on Wednesday to remove the hurdle was supported by 90.54 percent of shareholders, enough for the motion to succeed.
The threshold, initially introduced to prevent an unsolicited takeover, proved insurmountable when diversified healthcare group Fresenius last year tried to complete an acquisition that was initially agreed with Rhoen's founder and management. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan; editing by Jane Baird)
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: