May 23 Rhythm Watch Co Ltd :

* Says it will repurchase up to 9.4 million shares, representing a 9.8 percent stake

* Says shares repurchased to be up to 1.5 billion yen in total

* Says repurchase period from June 1 to Sep. 30

* Says repurchased shares to be retired on Oct. 20

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/E7V0AC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)