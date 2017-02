TOKYO Nov 1 Japanese ratings agency R&I put Panasonic Corp on its Rating Monitor for possible downgrade on Tuesday because of a fall in profits from the company's mainstay digital devices, which include its flat panel television business, and concerns of a possible delay in net debt deductions.

The agency added that any downgrade would likely be by one notch from its current AA rating.

(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)