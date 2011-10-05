JAKARTA Oct 5 Indonesian coal miner Riau Bara Harum (RBH) plans to raise $200 million in a pre-initial public offering bond this year to finance expansion before launching an IPO that may be delayed to next year, said a source on Wednesday with direct knowledge of the plan.

Pre-IPO bonds are usually a financial scheme structured as convertible bonds issued by a company before it launches an IPO. They will be converted into equity once the firm goes public.

"The company is working... for a $200 million bond offering for Bara Harum pre-IPO," said the source, who declined to be named as the matter is private.

"Although they really want to do the IPO this year, it's really due to the markets. With such a volatile market, it's all about when to enter."

RBH had aimed to raise up to $500 million via an IPO this year and sell up to a 25 percent stake, sources told Reuters on February. But global market volatility may delay that plan, the source said.

RBH, which has an estimated 200 million to 300 million tonnes of reserves with a calorific value of between 6,100 to 6,200 kcal/kg, owns more than 24,000 hectares of mining areas in Riau on Sumatra island, said sources on earlier.

Sumber Bara Lestari owns a 95 percent stake in the firm while the rest is owned by Karunia Tambang Mandiri, according to Indonesia's 2008/2009 coal book published by the Indonesian coal mining association.

Lawrence Barki is listed as one of the company's director, the book reported. The Barki family also control another listed coal firm, PT Harum Energy , which raised $320 million in an IPO last year.

However, sources involved in the deal said the Barki family exited ownership of Riau Bara Harum in 2006.

The IPO would also follow a listing by thermal coal miner Golden Energy Mines, a Sinar Mas Group unit, this November to raise up to $550 million. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Writing by Janeman Latul. Editing by Jason Szep)