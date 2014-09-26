Sept 26 Riber SA :

* Says H1 net loss is 3.6 million euros compared to loss of 2.0 million euros last year

* Says order book was 8.5 million euros at end of August

* Says H1 revenue is 4.8 million euros compared to 7.8 million euros last year

* Sees FY revenue between 15 million euros and 19 million euros and FY net loss above 3 million euros