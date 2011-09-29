Sept 29 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued hedge fund manager Corey Ribotsky and his firm NIR Group for hiding poor performance from investors and for spending client money on personal luxuries.

SEC said in a complaint filed with a New York district court that from July 2004 to June 2009, Ribotsky misappropriated for his personal use over $1 million of assets from one of the AJW Funds -- the AJW Qualified Partners LLC Fund -- he was managing through NIR.

Ribotsky liquidated AJW Qualified Fund's assets and misused the proceeds by writing checks to pay for personal services and to purchase luxury items, including cars and a Rolex watch, according to the complaint.

The SEC said Ribotsky continued with his activities despite warnings from NIR's head accountant.

Ribotsky made false and misleading statements to investors in 2007, 2008 and 2009 about the AJW Funds' performance and liquidity, the complaint stated.

SEC's lawsuit seeks monetary penalties from Ribotsky and NIR Group.

Neither NIR Group nor Ribotsky's lawyer could be reached for comment.

Before the financial crisis, Ribotsky made a name for himself managing about $3 billion in mortgage securities backed by subprime home loans. Most of those CDOs eventually lost money. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Lalor)