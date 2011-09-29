Sept 29 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has sued hedge fund manager Corey Ribotsky and his
firm NIR Group for hiding poor performance from investors and
for spending client money on personal luxuries.
SEC said in a complaint filed with a New York district court
that from July 2004 to June 2009, Ribotsky misappropriated for
his personal use over $1 million of assets from one of the AJW
Funds -- the AJW Qualified Partners LLC Fund -- he was managing
through NIR.
Ribotsky liquidated AJW Qualified Fund's assets and misused
the proceeds by writing checks to pay for personal services and
to purchase luxury items, including cars and a Rolex watch,
according to the complaint.
The SEC said Ribotsky continued with his activities despite
warnings from NIR's head accountant.
Ribotsky made false and misleading statements to investors
in 2007, 2008 and 2009 about the AJW Funds' performance and
liquidity, the complaint stated.
SEC's lawsuit seeks monetary penalties from Ribotsky and NIR
Group.
Neither NIR Group nor Ribotsky's lawyer could be reached for
comment.
Before the financial crisis, Ribotsky made a name for
himself managing about $3 billion in mortgage securities backed
by subprime home loans. Most of those CDOs eventually lost
money.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Lalor)