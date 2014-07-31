Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 31 RIB Software AG : * Says H1 net income EUR 6.06 million versus EUR 3.26 million year ago * Says H1 revenue EUR 27.1 million versus EUR 26.9 million year ago * Says H1 EBITDA EUR 9.2 million versus EUR 7.1 million year ago * Says H1 EBIT EUR 6.4 million versus EUR 4.6 million year ago * Says H1 revenue after adjusting for currency effects of EUR 27.6 million
versus EUR 26.9 million year ago * Source text - ID:bit.ly/1ps49JA * Further company coverage
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)