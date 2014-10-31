Oct 31 Rib Software AG

* Says Q3 after-tax profit 8.4 million eur versus 2.9 million

* Says Q3 net profit 12.1 million eur versus 1.5 million

* Says Q3 revenue 15.1 million eur versus 14.5 million

* Expect to increase profit after taxes for the year as a whole by 100% to at least  18.0 million. Source text: here

