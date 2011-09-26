* FY profit 15.4 mln stg vs 10.8 mln stg

* Rev up 21 pct

* Says proposed final dividend of 8.1p

Sept 26 Engineering and automotive consultancy Ricardo posted a higher full-year pretax profit as long-term clients in the automotive sector returned, and raised its final dividend 8 percent.

Ricardo was chosen as a strategic supplier by Jaguar Land Rover in the development of new products in April, and the company signed a similar agreement with Great Wall Motor Company of China in March.

Ricardo, which also makes parts like transmissions for Bugatti Veyron, said its order book grew 6 percent to 107 million pounds ($165.2 million) at end-June.

"A gradual return of our traditional client base together with multi-year assembly programmes for the defence and high performance automotive sectors has provided a good business base," the company said.

For the year to end-June, Ricardo's pretax profit rose to 15.4 million pounds from 10.8 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue rose 21 percent to 196.5 million pounds.

Ricardo shares closed at 350 pence on Friday in London, valuing the company at 179.9 million pounds. ($1 = 0.648 British Pounds) (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)