SEOUL, April 2 South Korea has bought 6,500 tonnes of U.S. non-glutinous rice, while issuing tenders for 40,050 tonnes of non-glutinous rice to meet part of its import quota under a World Trade Organization agreement, state-run Korea Agro-Fisheries Trade Corp said.

The agency purchased 6,500 tonnes of non-glutinous rice from Samsung C&T Corp via a tender for $398.94 per tonne while passing on other tenders to buy 88,178 tonnes, according to its website (www.at.or.kr).

It said separately that it had sought rice via tenders for which the registration will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on April 12 and electronic bids will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on April 13.

Details of the tenders are as follows: TONNE GRAIN TYPE ORIGIN ARRIVAL/PORT 12,000 Brown Medium No restriction July 31/Gwangyang 8,000 Brown Long No restriction July 31/Mokpo 7,000 Milled Medium U.S.A. Aug 31/Busan 7,000 Milled Medium U.S.A. Aug 31/Busan 6,050 Milled Medium U.S.A. Aug 31/Busan -------------------------------------------------------- 40,050

* Note: Of the above tenders, the state-run agency is seeking U.S. No.3 or better for Brown Rice, U.S. No.1 for Milled Rice. (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Sugita Katyal)