SEOUL, April 24 South Korea has bought 8,000 tonnes of non-glutinous brown long rice at $508.70 per tonne on a carriage and insurance paid (CIP) basis from LG International Corp, state-run Korea Agro-Fisheries Trade Corp said on its website (www.at.or.kr).

The purchase was to meet part of an import quota under a World Trade Organisation agreement. The delivery is to be made by July 31 to the port of Mokpo. (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Ed Davies)