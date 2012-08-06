(Adds quotes from FAO senior economist)

ROME Aug 6 The United Nations' food agency cut its 2012 global rice production forecast but said supply would still outstrip demand and that there was no increased risk of a food crisis as long as countries do not resort to export bans.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said on Monday it had cut its outlook for rice paddy production this year by 7.8 million tonnes to 724.5 million tonnes, due mainly to below-average monsoon rains in India.

That is still higher than levels reached in 2011, FAO said in its Rice Market Monitor. On a milled basis, it translates into 483.1 million tonnes, above an expected utilisation of 474 million tonnes in 2012/13.

"The situation is still very comfortable on the rice side," an FAO senior economist, Concepcion Calpe, said by telephone.

"Even in the case of India, where you have this bad monsoon, we still foresee a level of production which will be more than sufficient to meet the country's needs and leave a surplus for exports."

In July, the FAO cited plentiful supplies of rice as one reason why world markets were not yet facing a food crisis like that of 2007/2008 despite soaring grain prices.

Calpe said on Monday there was unlikely to be a repeat of the 2007/08 situation as long as "countries do not start reacting crazily as they did in 2007, which means that India does not establish an export ban just because the monsoon is delayed".

A 22 percent lower-than-average monsoon rainfall in India through mid-July is likely to reduce output in the country this season, FAO said. Production forecasts have also been cut for countries including Cambodia and Nepal.

The likelihood of a strong rebound in rice prices in coming months is minimal, but the future direction of rice prices remains uncertain, FAO said. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby; editing by Jane Baird)