WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug 1 Richardson International Ltd, Canada's second-largest grain handler, said on Wednesday it has agreed to handle grain that farmers sell to CWB at its facilities.

The CWB, which gave up its grain marketing monopoly on Wednesday under a Canadian law, now has agreements with the three biggest Canadian handlers, including Viterra Inc and Cargill Ltd, as well as Louis Dreyfus Canada and others. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Peter Galloway)