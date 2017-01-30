ZURICH Jan 30 Richemont is replacing
the heads of four of its brands, Bloomberg reported on Monday,
as the luxury goods company continues a management overhaul
aimed at countering weak demand for expensive watches and
jewellery.
The latest shake-up follows Richemont's scrapping of its
group CEO role two months ago after controlling shareholder
Johann Rupert expressed his anger at the company's
"unacceptable" performance.
Andrew Maag, head of Europe, Middle East, India and Africa
at Burberry Group, will take charge at Alfred Dunhill,
replacing Fabrizio Cardinali, a Dunhill spokesman confirmed to
Reuters.
The chief executive of watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre, Daniel
Riedo, will leave at the end of February, Bloomberg reported,
citing people familiar with the matter, while longstanding
executives Juan-Carlos Torres, the head of Vacheron Constantin,
and Piaget CEO Philippe Leopold-Metzger are both retiring.
A Richemont representative was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by David Goodman)