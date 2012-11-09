* H1 net profit rises to 1.08 bln euros vs 1.04 bln euros in poll

* Sales growth slows to 7 pct in Oct from 12 pct in H1

ZURICH Nov 9 Luxury goods group Richemont was tight-lipped on its trading outlook on Friday after sales growth slowed to 7 percent at constant exchange rates in October from 12 percent in the first half.

Strong sales growth between April and September helped net profit at the maker of Cartier watches and Montblanc pens soar 52 percent to 1.08 billion euros, the company said in a statement, beating a 1.04 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)