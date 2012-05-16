* Europe should not expect bailout from hardworking nations
* Richemont plans more stores in growth markets
ZURICH May 16 Europe risks becoming little more
than a tourist attraction for wealthy Chinese if it does not
reform, the head of the world's second-largest luxury goods
group Richemont said as booming Asian demand helps
offset European belt-tightening.
"A few years ago, I said if people do not watch it Europe
will become an open-air museum for travelling Chinese. Well, we
are halfway there," Johann Rupert, the South African chairman
and chief executive of Richemont told a results conference call
on Wednesday.
"You cannot work 35 hours a week, want to retire by 50 with
full pension, have eight weeks of holiday and expect to be
bailed out by people who work their butts off either in northern
Europe or in China. Life does not work like that."
"It's quite amusing as a South African that we're now
debating how much credit should we extend to Europe."
The Swiss company, which reported a 46 percent increase in
sales in Asia-Pacific for its 2011/12 financial year, said
purchases by tourists in Europe - primarily from China - helped
make up for sluggish demand in southern Europe, where government
austerity measures are hurting consumers.
Competitors such as French groups LVMH, handbag maker Hermes
, and luxury and retail group PPR and Italian
jeweler Bulgari have also posted upbeat quarterly
results as Chinese buyers flock to stores in Asia and Europe.
Rupert, whose South African family control Richemont, said
he feared trends that were hurting demand for luxury goods in
countries like Italy could spread elsewhere.
"Take your entrepreneurial Italian. He does not want to
leave his garage in his luxury car because the tax guys are
going to stop him. You cannot buy anything over 1,000 euro in
cash, you have got to use a credit card," he said
"It has a rather dampening effect on 'La Dolce Vita'. I am
not sure this is not going to go to other European countries as
well."
He pointed to a protracted debate over whether to build an
extra runway at London's Heathrow airport as another example of
Europe's malaise.
"They are building 200 airports as we speak in China. Where
do you think I have got to go to try and sell products?" he
said.
The maker of Cartier jewellery and Piaget watches plans to
open 70 new boutiques this year, particularly in growth markets
and tourist hubs.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Caroline Copley; Editing by
Erica Billingham)