* Sales up 35 pct at constant exchange rates, vs 22 pct in
poll
* Sees higher H1 sales and operating profit, flat net profit
* Says rest of financial year difficult to predict due to
euro zone
* Shares up 6.3 percent, outperform sector index
(Adds chairman comments, updates shares)
By Silke Koltrowitz
GENEVA, Sept 7 Richemont , the luxury
group behind Cartier watches and jewellery, cautioned the strong
sales growth it has seen so far this year may not last as
economic uncertainty makes consumers more hesitant about
splashing out on pricey goods.
The world's second-largest luxury goods group, which
competes with Swatch Group and LVMH , posted a
35 percent jump in five-month sales in constant currencies on
Wednesday, beating expectations.
But the debt problems of the euro zone and elsewhere could
cast a shadow over consumer sentiment and weigh on business
prospects, particularly if growth markets are affected, Chief
Executive and Chairman Johann Rupert said in a statement.
"My biggest fear is that in both Europe and the U.S. we'll
see deleveraging by the state and by consumers at the same time.
If that happens, we could go into a massive recession," Rupert
said at the company's annual general meeting in Geneva.
His comments echoed those of Philippe Merk, chief executive
of independent watchmaker Audemars Piguet, who told Reuters in
an interview the worsening mood in Europe and North America
would not leave the watch industry unscathed.
The red-hot Swiss franc, which has soared from one record to
another this year, is also likely to weigh on margins and will
dent the group's first-half bottom line, which is expected to be
broadly in line with last year's figure, Richemont said.
Richemont's Chief Financial Officer Gary Saage said the
group wanted to increase its dividend each year, regardless of
the exchange rate developments. He added the strong franc
offered a natural hedge against raw material costs.
SNB STEPS IN
Richemont is still expecting significantly higher sales and
operating profit for the first half of its fiscal year, as
consumers in Asia, the Americas and Europe kept spending in the
first five months.
Makers of luxury goods are benefiting from increasing
consumer spending in emerging markets like China that might
offer them some shelter from a potential economic slowdown in
Europe and North America.
Swatch Group and LVMH posted strong first-half results and
U.S. jeweller Tiffany raised its full-year profit outlook after
strong sales helped it overcome rising gold and diamond costs.
At 1333 GMT, Richemont shares were trading 6.3 percent
firmer, outperforming a 1.8 percent rise in the European sector
index as investors welcomed the figures as well as the
drastic steps taken by the Swiss National Banks to put a lid on
the franc's appreciation.
The SNB said on Tuesday it is ready to use currency
interventions to defend a target of 1.20 Swiss francs per euro,
offering some relief to companies such as Richemont and Swatch
Group, which have high production costs in francs.
Rupert termed the SNB's move very brave: "It would be
phenomenal for the Swiss industry but it's dangerous. I've seen
countries spend an inordinate amount of money to protect their
currency."
Richemont's stock has slumped some 15 percent so far this
year.
"As much as we like Richemont's long term story, potential
downside macro risks keep us on the relatively cautious side for
now," Credit Suisse analyst Rogerio Fujimori said.
From April to August, sales at Richemont were up 29 percent
at actual exchange rates, ahead of the estimate of 17 percent in
a Reuters poll.
The Asia-Pacific region is still leading the way with a 59
percent rise, while sales were up 22 percent in Europe and 41
percent in the Americas region. Disaster-shaken Japan saw sales
grow 8 percent at constant currencies.
"But the question is really -- what happens next? We see a
slowdown but not the sort of implosion seen in 2009,
particularly for watches, but suspect a slowdown is not
reflected in estimates," Kepler Capitals Market's Jon Cox said.
Richemont shares trade at 13.7 times estimated March 2013
earnings, at a premium to Swatch Group at 13.1 times 2012
earnings, but at a discount to LVMH at 15.6 times and U.S.
jewellery maker Tiffany & Co at 16.3 times.
(Additional reporting by Nathalie Olof-Ors; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters and Mike Nesbit)