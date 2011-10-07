ZURICH Oct 7 Richemont group luxury
watchmaker Vacheron Constantin sees no signs of a softening of
demand for its own brand, but expects a slowdown for the watch
sector next year, a Swiss newspaper reported on Friday.
"We are lucky we have a very exclusive clientele that is not
affected by the economic upheaval we are seeing now," Vacheron
Constantin Chief Executive Juan-Carlos Torres told
French-language newspaper Le Temps.
"I am still very confident for Vacheron Constantin, a little
less so for the watch industry," he added.
Watch exports to Hong Kong rose by 18.4 percent in August
and by 44.3 percent to China, according to statistics from the
Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry.
China is the growth engine for the watch industry and so far
sales show no sign of slowing, but investors are becoming more
nervous about slowing Chinese growth, which has weighed on the
shares of luxury goods companies over the past few weeks.
Despite economic turbulence, Torres said he aimed to
increase production of mechanical timepieces in the future,
without specifying when, to around 27,000 to 30,000 pieces. The
house expects to sell 17,000 to 18,000 watches this year.
Vacheron Constantin also plans to invest 100 million Swiss
francs ($110 million) in its Swiss manufacturing and research
and development over the next four to five years and double the
number of employees globally between now and 2020 to about 1,300
workers.
"When I joined the house 30 years ago we were only 55
people," Torres said.
($1 = 0.920 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Nathalie Olof-Ors; Editing by Will Waterman)