ZURICH May 16 Richemont, the world's
second largest luxury goods group, said on Wednesday it was
cautiously optimistic for the future despite the unstable
economic environment as it posted forecast-beating results,
driven by strong Asian demand.
The Swiss maker of IWC watches and Cartier jewellery said
net profit rose 43 percent to 1.54 billion euros. Analysts in a
Reuters poll had expected a figure of 1.368 billion on average.
Sales for Richemont's full-year ending March 31 rose 29
percent to 8.867 billion euros, beating average analyst
forecasts for 8.59 billion.
Rivals such as France's LVMH, handbag maker Hermes
, French luxury and retail group PPR and jeweler
Bulgari posted upbeat first-quarter results as Chinese
buyers flocked to stores in both Europe and Asia.
But German fashion house Hugo Boss warned
cautious consumer sentiment in China had slowed growth somewhat,
while British luxury group Burberry reported a slowdown in
quarterly growth raising fears economic woes are catching up on
the industry.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)