ZURICH May 16 Richemont, the world's second largest luxury goods group, said on Wednesday it was cautiously optimistic for the future despite the unstable economic environment as it posted forecast-beating results, driven by strong Asian demand.

The Swiss maker of IWC watches and Cartier jewellery said net profit rose 43 percent to 1.54 billion euros. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a figure of 1.368 billion on average.

Sales for Richemont's full-year ending March 31 rose 29 percent to 8.867 billion euros, beating average analyst forecasts for 8.59 billion.

Rivals such as France's LVMH, handbag maker Hermes , French luxury and retail group PPR and jeweler Bulgari posted upbeat first-quarter results as Chinese buyers flocked to stores in both Europe and Asia.

But German fashion house Hugo Boss warned cautious consumer sentiment in China had slowed growth somewhat, while British luxury group Burberry reported a slowdown in quarterly growth raising fears economic woes are catching up on the industry. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)