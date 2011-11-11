ZURICH Nov 11 Richemont, the
maker of Cartier jewellery and Jaeger-LeCoultre watches, said it
expected its operating profit to rise significantly for the full
year after posting a 36 percent jump in first-half sales and a
better-than-expected net profit.
October sales were up 26 percent at constant exchange rates,
confirming luxury goods sales are not yet feeling the pinch from
more gloomy consumers, but the group's Executive Chairman Johann
Rupert cautioned that could change soon.
"For the second half of the financial year, we face both the
impact of global economic problems on the luxury goods industry
in general, and the demanding comparative figures against which
Group sales will be measured," he said in a statement published
on Friday.
"Notwithstanding these challenges and based on the Group's
performance for the year to date, operating profit for the full
year is expected to be significantly higher than last year."
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)