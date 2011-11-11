ZURICH Nov 11 Richemont, the maker of Cartier jewellery and Jaeger-LeCoultre watches, said it expected its operating profit to rise significantly for the full year after posting a 36 percent jump in first-half sales and a better-than-expected net profit.

October sales were up 26 percent at constant exchange rates, confirming luxury goods sales are not yet feeling the pinch from more gloomy consumers, but the group's Executive Chairman Johann Rupert cautioned that could change soon.

"For the second half of the financial year, we face both the impact of global economic problems on the luxury goods industry in general, and the demanding comparative figures against which Group sales will be measured," he said in a statement published on Friday.

"Notwithstanding these challenges and based on the Group's performance for the year to date, operating profit for the full year is expected to be significantly higher than last year." (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)