UPDATE 2-Alibaba's Ant Financial to raise as much as $3 bln in debt -source
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments
ZURICH, Sept 7 Asian appetite for shiny Cartier watches and jewellery helped Richemont , the world's second-largest luxury goods group, post a better than expected 35 percent rise in five-month sales at constant exchange rates.
Makers of luxury goods benefit from increasing consumer spending in emerging markets like China, making them less vulnerable to a potential economic slowdown in Europe and North America.
U.S. jewellery maker Tiffany & Co. raised its full-year profit outlook last month after strong sales helped it overcome rising gold and diamond costs.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments
* Pernod Ricard still expects to stabilise Absolut vodka sales in U.S. in medium-term
* Central European Media Enterprises LTD. reports results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016