ZURICH Jan 16 Sales growth at Swiss
luxury goods group Richemont slowed less than expected
in the company's third quarter, dissipating fears the sector
might be in for a marked slowdown this year.
Sales at the maker of Cartier jewellery and IWC watches rose
24 percent at constant exchange rates between October
and December, beating forecasts for a 20 percent rise in a
Reuters poll.
Buoyant Asian demand for pricey timepieces and Chinese
tourists storming Europe's luxury boutiques have so far helped
the industry sail relatively unscathed through recent economic
turmoil.
"The Group's activities over the past nine months enable us
to reconfirm our expectations that operating profit for the full
year will be significantly higher than last year," Executive
Chairman Johann Rupert said in a statement.
