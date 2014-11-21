Nov 21 Luxury goods group Richemont is considering a market listing for online retailer Net-a-Porter as early as next year, Bloomberg reported on its website on Friday.

Quoting people with knowledge of the situation, the report said Richemont had held talks with advisers over options for Net-a-Porter, including an initial public offering but also a sale of the business.

Richemont, the group behind Cartier jewellery and watch brands like Jaeger LeCoultre, bought the two-thirds of Net-a-Porter it did not already own in 2010, bolstering its position in luxury internet shopping. In October last year, it denied sale plans after reports it had held talks with Italian rival Yoox.

Banking sources told Reuters that a tie-up with Yoox had been explored by Richemont, but it was ultimately vetoed by Net-a-Porter founder Natalie Massenet.

The report said no final decision had been made.

Richemont declined to comment. (Reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber and Astrid Wendlandt. Editing by Jane Merriman)