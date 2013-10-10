UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Oct 10 Richemont SA on Thursday said its online fashion retail unit Net-a-Porter was not for sale.
"Richemont has a long-standing policy of not commenting on market rumours. Exceptionally in this case, Richemont wishes to make it clear that The Net-A-Porter Group is not for sale," the company said in a statement.
On Wednesday Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported that Net-a-Porter had held talks with rival Italian retailer Yoox .
Yoox on Wednesday denied it was in talks with Swiss luxury goods group Richemont over a possible all-paper merger with competitor Net-a-Porter. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources