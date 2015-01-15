UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 15 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA :
* Says sales in Q3 were flat at constant exchange rates; sales increased at 4 pct at actual rates to 3,051 million euros($3.59 billion)
* Says sales growth over the nine-month period to December was 2 pct at constant exchange rates or 3 pct at actual rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8501 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources