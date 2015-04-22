ZURICH, April 22 Luxury goods firm Richemont said its full-year profit would drop by more than one-third and its tax rate would rise considerably after losses on financial instruments including derivatives.

Richemont said that excluding the results of Net-a-Porter, its full-year sales increased 4 percent on a reported basis, and by 1 percent at constant currencies.

Italian online fashion retailer Yoox agreed to buy Net-a-Porter, its upmarket rival, in an all-share deal last month.

Richemont said its operating profit for the year is expected to rise 10 percent, including a gain on an investment property disposal.

The Swiss firm reports full results on May 22. ($1 = 0.9312 euros) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)