UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, April 22 Luxury goods firm Richemont said its full-year profit would drop by more than one-third and its tax rate would rise considerably after losses on financial instruments including derivatives.
Richemont said that excluding the results of Net-a-Porter, its full-year sales increased 4 percent on a reported basis, and by 1 percent at constant currencies.
Italian online fashion retailer Yoox agreed to buy Net-a-Porter, its upmarket rival, in an all-share deal last month.
Richemont said its operating profit for the year is expected to rise 10 percent, including a gain on an investment property disposal.
The Swiss firm reports full results on May 22. ($1 = 0.9312 euros) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.