ZURICH, Sept 16 Richemont, the world's second-largest luxury group, said sales grew 4 percent in the five months to August on a constant currencies basis, beating analysts' expectations as double-digit growth in Europe and Japan offset decreases in Asia Pacific and soft demand in Americas and the Middle East.

Sales were up 16 percent in actual exchange rates thanks to the strong dollar, it said on Wednesday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected sales to grow 1.4 percent on a constant currencies basis and 12.2 percent at actual exchange rates. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)