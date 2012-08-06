UPDATE 1-Wanda's Dick Clark deal shaky, but not yet dead -sources
* Deal for the Hollywood producer not yet over - sources (Recasts, changes dateline, adds sourcing, details)
(Corrects to first half of fiscal year 2013 from first half of 2012 in first paragraph)
ZURICH Aug 6 Richemont, the world's second largest luxury goods group, said on Monday that operating and net profit were likely to increase by between 20 and 40 percent in the first half of fiscal year 2013, ending on Sept. 30, as sales surged.
The Swiss maker of IWC watches and Cartier jewellery said trading for the four months ended July 2012 showed sales rising 24 percent on a reported basis and 13 in constant currencies from a year earlier. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Deal for the Hollywood producer not yet over - sources (Recasts, changes dateline, adds sourcing, details)
Feb 21 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc , one of the world's largest hoteliers, reported a slightly better-than-expected yearly profit rise and said it would return $400 million to investors via a special dividend and share consolidation.
LONDON, Feb 20 Kraft Heinz's dropped bid to buy Unilever is the third-largest M&A deal to collapse, according to Thomson Reuters data, adding to a recent run of failures that highlights the appetite for the pursuit of audacious mega-mergers.