ZURICH Nov 8 Luxury goods group Richemont said sales growth picked up in October, helped by strong demand for its jewellery and retailers restocking in the Asia-Pacific region.

Richemont said it had conducted a review of its brand and decided not to sell any of its businesses at present nor in the foreseeable future.

Sales at the maker of Cartier jewellery and IWC watches grew 12 percent at constant exchange rates in October and 9 percent in the six months to September, the world's second largest luxury goods group said in a statement on Friday.

The acceleration to 12 percent in October was helped by strong retail sales in all regions, the group said. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected sales to rise 9.3 percent in the first half.

Richemont said exchange rates were likely to weigh on reported results in the second half of the year, but comparative figures were getting easier. "The subdued overall environment and in particular our continued investments for the long term call for increased caution," Richemont said.

Watchmakers have been grappling with weaker demand from Chinese customers, the biggest buyers of luxury goods worldwide, but recently Swiss watch exports to Greater China have picked up in a sign retailers are restocking on watches.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)