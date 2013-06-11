BUDAPEST, June 11 Hungarian drug maker Richter has signed a licensing agreement with Laboratoire HRA Pharma that allows the Hungarian company to sell its Esmya medicine for uterine myoma in Latin America, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"With the disclosed agreement Richter (has) procured the distribution and marketing rights for Esmya for most of the key pharmaceutical markets worldwide," it said.

No financial terms related to the agreement were disclosed. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Patrick Graham)