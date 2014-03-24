BUDAPEST, March 24 Hungarian drugmaker Richter's board of directors has proposed a dividend of 57 forints ($0.25) per share on its 2013 earnings, the company said in the agenda of its annual general meeting published on Monday.

The company paid a dividend of 660 forints per share on its 2012 earnings. Last year the shares were cut up in a 1-10 stock split, making the comparable figure 66 forints.

Richter's board has proposed to set aside the remainder of last year's profit into reserves, in line with general practice.

The company will hold its AGM on April 24. ($1 = 227.34 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)