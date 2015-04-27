BUDAPEST, April 27 The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has positively assessed Richter's application to extend the indication of its Esmya tablets to the long-term treatment of symptoms of uterine fibroids, the Hungarian drug maker said on Monday.

Richter makes gynecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs.

It said the EMA's positive opinion would be forwarded to the European Commission, which is expected to amend the marketing authorisation for Esmya for all countries of the European Union, within two months.

Esmya's initial EU marketing licence was for the pre-operative treatment of moderate-to-severe symptoms of uterine fibroids in adult women.

"The extension of indication to include the repeated intermittent treatment will give, should it be approved, the opportunity to many women suffering from this condition to be relieved from the symptoms of fibroids," Richter said in a statement on the Budapest bourse's website.

Uterine fibroids are the most common benign, solid tumours of the female genital tract, affecting between 20 and 25 percent of women of reproductive age.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Jason Neely)